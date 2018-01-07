A Norwegian Cruise Ship Decided It Was A Good Idea To Sail Directly Through The Bomb Cyclone

Winter Storm Grayson, also known as the “bomb cyclone,” has sent a chunk of the country into a frigid world with temps sinking well below zero under blizzard conditions. It’s rough enough on the land, but it turns out that situation can be (predictably) much worse when it’s experienced on the ocean. The Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship decided to ignore the weather reports about Grayson and underestimated its strength, leading to passengers having to experience a harrowing ordeal at sea. This includes terrifyingly high seas, frozen decks, and flooded hallways.

Many of the passengers spoke to CBS2 in New York after the ship arrived, offering the type of horror stories that would ward anybody away from ever going on a cruise:

“I thought I’d never be in a situation where I would say that’s the scariest moment of my life. This was the worst moment of my life,” said Karoline Ross, speaking exclusively with CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff. “When you’re on a boat in the middle of the ocean and water is pouring down the stairs, you’re thinking ‘this is not going to end well,” Karoline said.

Other passengers continued to share images from onboard, showing the wild ocean waters rocking the ship:

TAGSbomb cyclonecruise shipsNorwegian Breakawaywinter storm grayson

