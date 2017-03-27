Getty Image

Breitbart, the right-wing news organization whose early support for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump supposedly came at the expense of its own staff, has what many consider a literal foothold in the White House. That’s because Steve Bannon, President Trump’s chief strategist and former campaign executive, previously served as the outlet’s chief executive before entering the political fray last fall. Whether or not said foothold grants Breitbart any special privileges — let along actually exists — remains to be seen. Though it isn’t doing the website any favors on Capitol Hill.

According to The Daily Beast, the Standing Committee of the Senate Press Gallery denied Breitbart’s request for permanent press credentials on Capitol Hill. Specifically, committee members were concerned over what little evidence they’d been given to prove Bannon had in fact severed all ties, financial and otherwise, with the website before joining the White House staff. “More answers” are needed, said the committee, since said evidence only included a one-page letter and a list of Breitbart’s official masthead sans Bannon’s name.

From @swin24, here’s the truly thin evidence from Breitbart “proving” Bannon severed ties with the far-right outlet. https://t.co/dRlIiz8rX0 pic.twitter.com/Ll9qic7CT5 — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) March 27, 2017

Until Breitbart offers enough satisfactory evidence to convince the committee otherwise, the problematic website with possible ties to Russia (and a penchant for appearing on the president’s headline reading queue) will have to make do with temporary passes. The Standing Committee of the Senate Press Gallery’s next meeting is scheduled for April 25th, though all paperwork is due on April 14th to be considered.

(Via The Daily Beast)