Getty Image

Last week, President Trump tweet-announced that transgender troops would no longer be allowed to serve in the military — a move that “blindsided” top military leaders, who decided not to enforce the ban for now. The head of the Coast Guard also stood up for service members, as did Trump fan Caitlyn Jenner, who blasted the president. Well, it appears that Jenner has looked past Trump’s new policy, for the reality star was photographed on Thursday (you can see the evidence here) while driving and wearing a #MAGA hat.

Needless to say, this was an unexpected move after Jenner wrote a lengthy statement that included some unequivocal language: “America’s 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country, not you.”

She similarly articulated her reaction on Twitter in response to a July 2016 Trump tweet, in which he promised “to fight” for the LGBT community:

Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2016

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

However, this isn’t a completely unanticipated turn of events. Earlier this year, Jenner explained why she voted for Trump even after she called his LGBT stance “a deal breaker.” It seems that she just can’t kick the president’s other conservative policies, so there’s some selective forgiveness at play.

Needless to say, things are getting a little ugly with public reaction to Jenner’s choice of headwear. Most of the tweets are not worth repeating here, but perhaps TMZ’s Anthony Dominic sums up the situation best.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)