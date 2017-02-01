Getty Image

Donald Trump’s Black History Month speech was more about himself and his ongoing beef with the media than the actual occasion, and the Internet ridiculed him for it. Those who paid attention long enough to tally up the word count pointed out that Trump rounded up his thoughts on Martin Luther King, Jr., Frederick Douglass, Rosa Parks, and Harriet Tubman in a mere 53 words, whereas Omarosa somehow received 51 words of devotion.

The full transcript is really … something, especially the part where Trump called Douglass “someone who has done a terrific job that is being recognized by more and more people.” He appears to have no idea about Douglass’ place in history, but this was not a surprising omission as far as Trump is concerned. However, one response to the speech stood out in stark simplicity. Trump appears to have broken Chelsea Clinton.

She had no words, which may have been a true exercise of restraint on her part, given that Hillary lost the electoral college (while winning the popular vote by almost 3 million) to someone who devoted a Black History Month speech to himself. Yet the top reply to Chelsea’s tweet did offer some words, straight from Douglass’ mouth: “At a time like this, scorching irony, not convincing argument, is needed.”

@ChelseaClinton No words, right? There are no words. Actually, here are some words: from Frederick Douglass. pic.twitter.com/LE5sLynAw4 — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) February 1, 2017

For what it’s worth, Sean Spicer was asked to defend Trump’s speech, and he repeated the “more and more” part, thereby proving that Spicer may not know much about Black History Month either.