Chelsea Clinton to Donald Trump: “Were you giving our country away?”
As Donald Trump continues to flounder through month five of his presidency (is that it?), the hits just keep on coming. The latest bombshell, of course, involves accusations that his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. met with a lawyer with ties to the Kremlin prior to the 2016 election, who allegedly promised “damaging information” on Hillary Clinton. However the President is also taking a lot of heat for his performance at the G20 summit, including his plans of forming a “cyber security unit” with Vladimir Putin and at one point, having his daughter Ivanka Trump actually take his place in the meeting.
So amid all this swirling controversy, Trump did the only thing he knows how, and that is to deflect, deflect, deflect on Twitter. In addition to retweeting Sean Hannity and Fox & Friends several times, the President kicked off the week Monday morning with a good old fashioned tweet storm, taking particular umbrage with critics of Ivanka standing in for him at G20.
Oh! Sssssnap!
Simple and to the point. Chelsea for president!
.
Okay, not really. Well, maybe if she took the job immediately.
Getting dunked on by Chelsea Clinton is totally an alpha move.
Of course not. President Hillary Clinton would have had a more experienced option in her family for a stand-in.
Well Bill as a stand-in would at least mean she picked a qualified person. Ivanka’s career before becoming Assistant to the President was “fashion model and designer.” Definitely qualifies her to sit at a seat with world leaders at the G-20. Maybe next time, if Ivanka’s unavailable, Trump can get “Hot Mugshot Guy” to fill in for him.
She’s also qualified as the “moderate liberal feminist facsimile designed in a lab to soften Trump’s image to leftists”. It’s like they literally expect a chunk of the country to be cool with Trump because Ivanka comes out all, “Yeah guys I’m always telling my dad he needs to be cool with gay people and women, don’t worry we’ll get there ;)”