Chicago police have taken four black suspects (two men and two women) into custody for the torture of a mentally disabled white man. To add another layer of horror to the story, the incident was filmed by the group and broadcast live on one of the women’s Facebook pages. Authorities expect to soon file charges after obtaining videotaped interviews from all four suspects.
The chilling (and explicit) footage of the torture session, which lasted a reported 25 minutes, showed the group beating and punching the bound and gagged man and, at one point, slicing his scalp. As the torture continues, the assailants can be heard yelling “F*ck Donald Trump! F*ck white people!”
After police became aware of the video, they discovered that that victim (who went missing on Saturday, according to his parents) had been wandering the street while disoriented. Police uncovered signs of a struggle at a residence and subsequently arrested the four suspects.
Speaking at a news conference, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson labeled the footage as a “brutal act” that was “broadcast for the entire world to see.” Johnson told the press, “It’s sickening. It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that. I’ve been a cop for 28 years and seen things that you shouldn’t see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me that you see things that you shouldn’t.”
Conservative commentator Glenn Beck has accused Black Lives Matter of being responsible for the video and even tweeted that the torture was committed and filmed “by BLM.” (However, there’s no evidence that the assailants were affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement.) Beck’s stance on this incident follows his September 2016 New York Times op-ed, in which he urged empathy for the BLM movement.
After the video’s discovery, Facebook removed the footage and issued a statement to condemn both the violence and its broadcasting:
“We do not allow people to celebrate or glorify crimes on Facebook and have removed the original video for this reason. In many instances, though, when people share this type of content, they are doing so to condemn violence or raise awareness about it. In that case, the video would be allowed.”
(Via CNN, Chicago Tribune, Mediaite, MSN, New York Times & The Guardian)
Sympathy and empathy are what make us human. Without it you’re a monster.
Who was it that said 2017 would see the start of a true race war? Probably someone who want’s to start one… This is truly sad for everyone who isn’t a racist sympathizer.
Guarantee they didn’t vote. Sick in the head pathetic losers.
#LoveTrumpsHate
Cute. Fucking cute.
Asshole.
Am I wrong?
Chicago Suspects huh? Is that a new type of criminal or is that just whitespeak for black?
I like the way you think. How would you have written the headline?
Glenn Beck was trying his hardest to be a brand new guy, but that tweet really shows nothing has really changed with him. This has nothing to do with BLM; the people who did that shit are fucking sick and will get punished accordingly, but the overarching point is that they will be punished.
The lengths people will go to compare BLM to a hate group is downright ignorant and sickening.
Never let the truth get in the way of a good confirmation bias.
People on social media or trying the most to conflate this with all Black People. It’s almost as if they are secretly begging for an actual race war that’s never going to happen.
Yeah, the only way they could move that race war closer to happing would be to post a video on social media saying fuck an entire race of people while torturing a member of that race.
A deplorable hate crime for sure but rest assured justice will be swift as it is in all cases where the criminal is black and the victim white. The perps have already been arrested. Is there any doubt in anyone’s mind that they will be easily found guilty by a majority-white jury, given harsh sentences, and sent to prison?
Now contrast this with a similar incident that happened in Idaho recently. A group of white boys lured a mentally-disabled black teenager into locker room where they brutally anally-raped him with a coat hanger. Guess how many of them were sentenced to jail for it? I’ll give you one guess, because you’ll only need one.
So these kids shouldn’t be punished because of racists in Idaho?
@Staubachlvr I said that where? I was pointing out an injustice and a double standard in how blacks and whites are treated in the criminal justice system. OF COURSE these black perpetrators should go to prison for a long long time and you know what? They will. Do you doubt for a second that these four black criminals are going to get the book thrown at them? And the white perpetrators who raped a severely mentally-disabled black boy in Idaho should have gone to prison and been forced to register as sex offenders and none of that happened. Of course, there was little outrage from the Glenn Becks of the world for a raped black mentally-disabled teenager in Idaho.
No fucks should be given, regardless of race. Black, white, purple drank, green tea. Those despicable (sufferin’ succotash) fucks should be appropriately handled in the same way. Disgusting gutless fucks.