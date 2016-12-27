China’s beef with Donald Trump continues. After seizing a U.S. Navy drone in international waters and putting on a display of nuclear military force for the president-elect’s benefit, China has now deployed a military aircraft carrier into disputed waters. This entire mess follows Trump’s casual phone call with Taiwan (and his refusal to recognize the one-China policy), which ruffled diplomatic feathers.
China sent its only aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, to the contested South China Sea (located near Taiwan and Japan) to patrol waters that it claims as its own. Over the years, China built up numerous artificial islands in the waters as an attempt to cement its claim, much to the frustration of its neighbors and the U.S. On the islands, oddly enough, are things as random as basketball courts and as practical as a runway. However, the past month has seen China boldly assert military force over the area, and analysts are viewing the newly deployed aircraft carrier as a challenge and a means of “testing” Trump:
Chinese military experts called the deployment of the Liaoning a long-overdue challenge to American military dominance in the Pacific. Several said the move appeared aimed at testing Mr. Trump, who has antagonized Beijing with acerbic words and actions on issues like Taiwan, trade and North Korea.
“The message is: ‘If you test our bottom line, we’ll play that game too,’” said Ni Lexiong, a naval expert at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.
The carrier brought five Chinese warships along for the ride — a clear sign that Trump’s angry “unpresidented” tweet didn’t smooth over the drone or phone call situations at all. Taiwan reportedly grew nervous over the past few days after the carrier “cruised past Taiwan,” but China claimed the move was only part of a routine military drill.
Looks like China’s new “routine” is to poke at Donald Trump.
(Via New York Times, Time & Foreign Policy)
Even if we ignore the fact that China has been patrolling/building in this area for years and this isn’t really new, here we sit with China posturing for a civilian that has no power. This shit is nuts.
Gosh, it’s too bad there isn’t anyone in the White House right now. If only we had some kind of President to offer a clear and diplomatic response.
The Republicans would just sabotage Obama’s response, anyway, like they did when he tried to intervene in Syria back in 2013. The USA won’t have a President able to offer a clear and diplomatic response to anything for the next 4 years, at least.
I thought you were smarter than that, oh my balls.
Partisan extremism clouds people’s minds.
If Obama is able to completely change U.S. policy regarding Israel at this point how is he not able to deal with China? It’s not like he is refusing to make bold moves. And I somehow have my doubts that China deployed an aircraft carrier in response to a phone call that was very recent. But it seems to be the point of this article is that China has never challenged anything until that happened so trump is to blame? That is comical. If they wanted to send a message to trump why wouldn’t they do all of these things(deploying the aircraft carrier/taking the drone) when he took office? There is a president already to respond to these issues. And the response above is that congress would just sabotage Obama shows a lack of understanding. The president is capable of doing many things without having congressional approval. But will he?
Joe, you reveal your hypocrisy with every word typed. Please, suck on a muffler.
If Obama did say or do something you’d just bitch about it Joe; that’s your modus operandi concerning him.
Obama didn’t “completely change” policy on Israel. Every U.S. President has opposed Israeli settlements in the West Bank since Israel started building them. Every. Single. One.
I actually can’t recall many criticisms I’ve had of obama(other than his shitty health care system). Hillary is another story. And Obama has certainly changed the policy on Israel. Past presidents may very well have opposed the settlements, but Obama refusing to vote was a change in policy not feeling. Hell, he vetoed the exact same thing before so let’s not act like this isn’t significant. Not even saying it’s wrong, but to pretend it’s not a change is blind
“China Challenges Trump By Deploying A Military Aircraft Carrier Into Contested Waters” As opposed to a Civilian aircraft carrier?
Gas guzzler. But damn they float nice.
Whew, buddy. Sure the democrat pitchforks will gnaw on this just like previous posters…but y’all do realize Obama is the President now, right. Trump may be President elect, but he won’t have any power until January 20th 2017. But don’t let that fact get in the way of Internet affronts.
Boy, that’s disingenuous as fuck. You need get a clue about context. Trump is PEOTUS, says dumb shit thrice daily on twitter. Please keep up with the narrative or get lost in escapism.
Trump, unlike previous President-Elects, has been actively meddling in foreign affairs and spouting off at the mouth despite not being President yet. It had been precedent and customary for decades for PEOTUSes to NOT do that sort of thing, but Trump doesn’t give a fuck. And when the guy who’s going to be President in 3.5 weeks says something about China or takes a phone call from the President of Taiwan, China is going to react. Trump isn’t an ordinary civilian, he’s the President-Elect, his words have power even now. So no, don’t play the whole “Trump can’t do anything until January 20” bullshit. Yes, he very well can. He tanks stocks by tweeting about companies. And he can certainly piss off the Chinese before January 20 and he has in fact done so.
This is exactly how you all wound us up in this mess. 2017 will see ShitfuckTrump starting a war with China. But not before he privatizes your police force, lots of money to be made there. AK, you can come live in my bomb shelter.