"Bob Mueller is a good man who I think will try to do the right thing by this investigation but that doesn't mean he's perfect" – Chris Christie tells @NicolleDWallace on #DeadlineWH pic.twitter.com/uJCFhCdJok — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) December 19, 2017

Tuesday’s edition of Deadline: White House featured former New Jersey governor Chris Christie on the MSNBC program and it didn’t take long for the appearance to invite healthy scrutiny. To put it mildly, Christie wasn’t exactly having a cheery afternoon across from host Nicole Wallace.

Christie, a highly visible fixture/ally during Donald Trump’s presidential run, was by to chat about (among other things) Robert Mueller‘s ongoing investigation. Wallace asked Christie about Fox News’ negative coverage of the acting FBI director. During his MSNBC appearance, Christie provided a lot of praise for Mueller woven into his criticism, but Christie framed the scenario as such.

“I think the special counsel investigation will ultimately be judged by the results of that investigation,” he said. “You’re going to hear a lot of yelling back and forth, partisan yelling for the most part on both sides.”

Wallace pushed back against this assessment and asked further questions about Trump’s Russian ties. This line of questioning utlimately left Christie frustrated.

“Who are you? Do you work for Mueller now?” snarled Christie.

Christie addressed a number of elements about the investigation even with the less than harmonious exchange. Included in that talk was the subject of Michael Flynn, a key player in the overall story. Christie talked about Flynn’s level of cooperation following the ex-governor’s declaration that Donald Trump say absolutely nothing regarding questions of obstruction of justice.