As soon as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer began his role in late January, he grew famous for berating reporters. One of these journalists, April Ryan, has now secured a role at Donald Trump’s least-favorite network (CNN) only days after Spicer berated her. Last week, Spicer lashed out at Ryan, a veteran correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, and accused her of exaggerating the administration’s ties to Russia in order to push her own agenda. The lowlight of the exchange came when Spicer interrupted his screed and told Ryan, “Stop shaking your head.”

Many quickly came to Ryan’s defense, including Hillary Clinton. Ryan took Spicer’s (Russian) dressing down in stride with a short reaction on Twitter.

This exchange was only the latest viral moment for Ryan interacting with the administration: a little over a month ago, President Donald Trump confusingly urged Ryan to set up a meeting between him and the Congressional Black Caucus (“You want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours?”) during his unhinged, off-the-cuff press conference.

Spicer is known for bullying reporters during these briefings and seems to find his work humorous, but it appears that Ryan is getting the last laugh with the news of her new job at CNN as a political analyst, which was first reported by The Wrap.

It’s not yet known what role CNN has in store for Ryan, but given her ability to ask tough questions as well as create headlines, the network would be foolhardy to take her off the White House beat.

While #CongratsTwitter is out in full force, the move has already received less-than-positive coverage among right-wing media outlets even though the hire was one of a few CNN announced on Monday morning, including the additions of former NSA and CIA director Michael Hayden and former Obama administration homeland security and chief counterterrorism advisor Lisa Monaco as national security analysts. The Trump administration’s creating jobs all right.

