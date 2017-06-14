Watch @KristenPowers pick apart two Trump dudes after they call Kamala Harris “hysterical” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F99iIeLGaf — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 14, 2017

One of the standout moments from today’s testimony from Attorney General Jeff Sessions was definitely his testy exchange with Senator Kamala Harris. While it would be the second time that Harris was interrupted during a hearing within a week, it was also the perfect moment to define Sessions’ frustrating testimony.

It was also a moment that left people to draw political battle lines, with one side feeling that Sen. Harris was wronged and disrespected and the other saying she was once again out of line. This manifested itself on CNN following the hearing, where former Trump spokesman and aborted White House communications director Jason Miller praised Sessions for knocking away “the hysteria from Kamala Harris and others who wanted to make this a partisan show.” This did not sit well with CNN commentator Kirsten Powers, who immediately went on the offensive: