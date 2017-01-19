Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just in case you thought the world had forgotten all about the Comet Ping Pong restaurant in Washington D.C., a group of anti-LGBT protesters calling themselves the “Official Street Preachers” camped outside the PizzaGate conspiracy theory’s locus on Thursday. Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages visited the site to document the protest, thereby capturing several YouTube videos of the Westboro Baptist Church-like group’s shouts of such choice phrases as “God hates bullsh*t” and “Obama was a Muslim.”

In a tweet posted earlier, former New York Times reporter Emma Roller described the protest and another one of its pertinent examples of spoken word activism directed toward Comet Ping Pong:

He just texted to say there are pro-Trump protesters outside of Comet Ping Pong chanting "Penis doesn't belong in anus" (2/3) — Emma Roller (@emmaroller) January 19, 2017

“They’re saying terrible things about homosexuals, and how we’re all going to burn in hell,” Matt Carr told the magazine. As evident by the bullhorn operator’s questions about where Comet Ping Pong gets its money, the now-infamous pizzeria wasn’t open during the typical Noon lunch rush on Thursday, but Carr’s nearby restaurant Little Red Fox was. Luckily, he added, two D.C. police officers were on hand to make sure things didn’t escalate between the protesters and any passersby.

Like the gentleman heard saying “Jesus was black” in the video posted above. In a previous YouTube clip, he bantered back and forth with the bearded protester about whether or not he was a true Christian. “You’re a sodomite Christian?” the bullhorn speaker asked. In response, the counter-protester — armed with a drawing of Catwoman exclaiming “grab this!” — quipped, “Are you offering? Are you making a pass?”





