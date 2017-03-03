Trump Blames Obama For Protests

‘The Daily Show’ Is Relentless With Its Mockery Of Jeff Sessions’ Meeting With A Russian Ambassador

Managing Editor, Trending
03.03.17

With Jeff Sessions’ reported meeting with a Russian ambassador holding an iron grip on the news today, it’s no surprise that late night television decided to focus its power in that direction. Most shows followed the main beats of today’s revelations, but The Daily Show took it in a little deeper. Not only did they make fun of Sessions’ day, the Trump response, and call the Attorney General guilty over and over, they also used some Russian nesting dolls to prove a fun point — complete with a funny surprise for Trevor Noah — and then conducted an interview with Jordan Klepper from Sessions’ office in The Shire.

The only thing missing were the Keebler elf jokes, but Hobbit jokes are a good replacement. And even while Sessions seems to take the brunt of every joke in this segment, it seems like Trevor Noah plays the fool the most. I’m not sure if the snake bit is a joke on Noah and an actual fear of snakes or if it was just a joke about the Trump administration being full of them, but the surprise seems genuine. Nobody likes being on the receiving end of those snake gags, especially on live television.

(Via The Daily Show)

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpjeff sessionsRUSSIATHE DAILY SHOW
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP