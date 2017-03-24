Nunes: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has volunteered to be interviewed by the House Intel Committee https://t.co/2DpmpqNSfb pic.twitter.com/y4suhteABq — CNN (@CNN) March 24, 2017

On Friday, House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) held yet another press conference to discuss his bizarre public disclosure that swallowed the past few days. Nunes previously told reporters how he’d witnessed reports of (completely legal) “incidental surveillance” of Donald Trump and associates. In the above clip from Friday morning’s press conference (and there are more clips below), Nunes — for once — dropped a rather large piece of news.

Nunes says that former Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort’s lawyer has volunteered his client’s testimony for the investigation into alleged Russian ties within the Trump campaign (and Kremlin interference with the U.S. election). Perhaps Manafort wishes to avoid an inevitable subpoena? Nunes didn’t specify whether this testimony would take place in an open session, but he said, “We thank Mr. Manafort for volunteering and encourage others with knowledge of these issues” to also come forward.

Well, Manafort knows his butt is on the line right now with the U.S. Treasury digging into his offshore dealings and Sean Spicer trying to erase his history with the Trump campaign. Add in Manafort’s Ukraine money laundering accusations and news that he once worked with a Russian oligarch to influence U.S. politics and news coverage, and Manafort is in too deep. And since the White House has forsaken him, Manafort has nothing to lose by volunteering his testimony.