It was an eventful day in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. Former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he revealed the Russian hacking attacks began much earlier than previously thought; he also expressed concerns that President Trump “might lie about the nature of our meeting” and joked about canceling date night with his wife. Not to be outdone, Marco Rubio desperately tried (and failed) to protest Trump, and John McCain briefly turned into Grampa Simpson. Lordy is right.
But through it all, Trump was oddly quiet. His son, Donald, Jr., was tweeting his little hands off, but not Papa Donald. POTUS’ silence lasted until Friday morning, when Trump finally weighed in on Comey’s testimony. “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication,” he wrote, “…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Maybe don’t use the word “leaker.”
I’ve worked with a few people like Trump in that it’s so strange when people live in their own world and interpret things completely contrary to any semblance of actual reality. Makes you wonder how they survive and succeed at any level
Recently worked with a guy of a similar nature (proud Trump voter, of course), whose general mid-grade intelligence just gets angry and impatient when things are more than just “Me say this, this get done!” like a cave man. No interest in how things work, acts like and expert with technology and usually makes things worse, generally has such a negative attitude that he drags down the entire room. In spite of facts, or putting in a minimal effort of homework, when shit goes bad he looks around to blame anybody within range. People who, together, know exactly how he messed up and caused the problem. His level of denial is epic. It’d be okay if he was friendly about it, but he’s a jerk.
Well, we know how Trump did it. He used his father’s wealth as a hammer to buy, bribe and / or bully people to the top. And every time he failed he blamed somebody else, obscured the truth under an avalanche of lawsuits and counter-suits and then borrowed money to get back to it. When the well eventually ran dry he started hitting up the sneaky fucking Russians to peel some $$ of their roll.
Money helps.
Dunning-Kruger effect, or as I like to call it, “You’re so fuckig stupid you can’t even comprehend how stupid you actually are.”
Comey could have shown up at the hearing with a still-smoking actual gun that had Trump’s finger prints all over it in a platic FBI evidence bag and Trump would still be proclaiming his total and complete vindication.
I mean, like, I wouldn’t wish death on anyone but Trump is making me question that moral position.
Not to wish death on anyone but:
“… I have read some obituary notices with great satisfaction.” – Clarence Darrow
Comey’s testimony, and that of anyone in the future, appears to be like a Rorschach test. If you want to see something badly enough, you will see it. I got an email last night from a right-wing writer who won’t stop spamming me in which the headline indicated he heard all kinds of things that weren’t said at all in the session.
Every Trump voter claims they respect Trump for “telling it like it is” but all evidence points to that being the furthest thing from the truth. The dude lies more than any elected official in history. Not even Tricky Dick was so full of shit.
They like the fact that he’s made it somewhat ok to be openly racist. That’s what they mean by “telling it like it is”.
Standard Trump tactic: declare total victory regardless of the outcome. He did the same thing after the Trump University verdict (which he lost).
There was no verdict. He settled out of court.
We can’t be the Fact Check group if we get our facts wrong.
“Total and Complete Vindication” is the working title for the next Fast & Furious project.
Fun Fact: Trump always lives his life just like his hero Dom, a quarter-million at a time.
Comey “I felt he was encroaching upon the sacred and protective nature of the bureau, so I wrote absolutely everything down. Then called Chad from high school and had him give our secrets to CNN. To protect the country.” Sheesh.
This is not verbatim. I mean Это не дословно.
Where’s the “tapes”, Donnie?
The Russians got ’em.