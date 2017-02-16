President Trump: “Drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars.” https://t.co/OBLCVoLF0C https://t.co/vi5tr5hHPN
In an episode of Arrested Development, upper-middle-class matriarch Lucille scolds Michael for charging his brother Gob for a Bluth frozen banana. “I mean, it’s one banana, Michael,” she says. “What could it cost, ten dollars?” Michael, taken aback by her obliviousness, responds, “You’ve never actually set foot in a supermarket, have you?” She hasn’t, and neither has Donald Trump. He’s certainly never bought ingredients for a home-cooked meal — not with his trash food diet of KFC and taco bowls — and he apparently has no idea how much candy costs. Trump would be terrible on The Price Is Right.
During a particularly hostile press conference at the White House on Thursday, the president, who previously accused Hillary Clinton of being on drugs, called the country “drug-infested.” He continued, “Drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars. We’re not going to let it happen any longer.”
Let’s do some quick fact checking: according to Price of Weed, the first Google search result for “price of marijuana,” the average cost for an ounce of “medium-quality” pot in America is $279.24. According to my local grocery store, the average cost for Snickers, a “medium-quality” candy bar, is, like, $1. Even something nicer, like this bag of Gold Chocolate Caramels — presumably a Trump favorite — will only set you back $5.99. Then again, you have to pay for shipping, which is probably another $700. Trump’s onto something!
1. It’s a semi exaggeration to get a point across but the world lives to pick things apart.
2. Why didn’t you search heroin prices on google? You did the same thing Trump tried doing but by going to marijuana it will outprice candy by a ton. I get you have a point to prove, but if we are being righteous against Trump, let’s attack Heroin as well?