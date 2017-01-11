Donald Trump held his first press conference on Wednesday after being elected President of the United States, conveniently less than 24 hours after damning reports came out that his campaign had been involved in illicit communications with Russia, and of course, that whole “golden showers” thing (which seems to be here to stay). Introducing the president-elect, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer admonished the press for even entertaining what is so obviously a news story without merit, and when Trump finally walked out (nearly a half an hour late), the topic stayed pretty much on point.

As we’ve seen before in the debates, Trump started out subdued, but quickly went off the rails once the line of questioning from reporters began. Clearly the humiliation of the golden showers story is still eating away at him, which caused him to go off on the above, very bizarre rant about tiny cameras in hotel rooms to answer a question regarding U.S. intelligence about Russia.

What??

“I am extremely careful. I’m surrounded by bodyguards, I’m surrounded by people … and I always tell them, anywhere, if I’m leaving this country be very careful, because in your hotel rooms, and no matter where you go, you’re going to probably have cameras. I’m not referring just to Russia, but I would certainly put them in that category. And number one I hope you’re going to be good anyway. But in those rooms you have cameras in the strangest places. Cameras that are so small, modern technology … You can’t see them and you won’t know. You better be careful or you will be watching yourself on nightly television.”

After rambling for a bit longer, Trump suddenly turned a hard left and declared: “Does anyone really believe that story? I’m also very much of a germaphobe, by the way.” If we didn’t know any better, it seems almost as if the gentleman doth protest too much.