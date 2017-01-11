Trump And Putin: Besties Or Perfect Strangers?

As You Can Imagine, The Internet Had Jokes In Response To The Reports About Trump’s ‘Golden Showers’

Author Profile Picture
Trending Writer
01.10.17

Getty Image / Drew Angerer

If you’re still unpacking today’s bombshell reveal of an unverified report with big implications for President-elect Donald Trump, you’re not alone. Oh, also if you’re in the mood to make a joke about watersports, you’re not alone either. We recognize that these two paths don’t always intersect.

Yes, social media has been rather bullish on the “golden showers” side of Tuesday’s report that both President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump had been informed of “compromising” information Russian intelligence officials compiled on the incoming commander-in-chief. Buzzfeed would follow up on CNN’s initial reports on the details included in the documents by publishing the U.S. intelligence report and this is all anyone can talk about at the moment.

We’re not here to kinkshame golden showers or anything like that, but we can’t imagine Trump was particularly pleased with how today’s gone. Wait! Why imagine when there’s Twitter right there? Hit us with that unfiltered CAPS LOCK gold, Donald!

So, uh, yeah. Dude’s taking this pretty well. Naturally, Donald Trump’s personal nightmare instantly become Twitter’s favorite source of comedy inspiration. PUT ON SOME RUBBER BOOTS AND BRING ON THE TINKLE GAGS!

TAGSdonald trumpGOLDEN SHOWERShackingpeeRUSSIA
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP