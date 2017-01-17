Getty Image

Last Tuesday, as President Obama was preparing to give his farewell speech, cable news and online headlines were dominated by both a CNN report suggesting the possibility that Russians had compromising material on Donald Trump, and a Buzzfeed story that revealed the unverified intelligence dossier that outlined deep ties Trump has to Russia and the potential blackmail material Vladimir Putin had on Donald Trump. Meanwhile, on the front page of Fox News’ website, not a whiff of that news could be found, as the network largely chose to ignore a story politically harmful to Donald Trump. Likewise, in October, Fox News initially downplayed the Access Hollywood tape. For several hours, it was as though Fox News was existing in an alternative universe.

Indeed, Fox News is consistently behind when it comes to stories that reflect poorly on the biggest news topic in America: Donald Trump. While traditional news outlets are quick to report any newsworthy Trump story, Fox News often leaves it to their news personalities like Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity to reframe negative stories about the president-elect in Trump-friendly ways for their viewers.

It’s a formula that’s been successful for the network, which often eschews timeliness (and facts) for viewpoint. Indeed, as “fake news” has proliferated, and as Trump has sought to delegitimize other news outlets, right-wing viewers continue to look to Fox News in increasingly larger numbers to reinforce their own political biases. The result has seen a massive increase in Fox News’ bottom line. In 2015, even before the interest in Trump solidified, revenues for Fox News grew by 14 percent.

Indeed, with Donald Trump set to be inaugurated later this week amidst controversy, growing scandals, and apprehension among much of the American public, we face an uncertain future. One thing we can count on, however, is that Donald Trump will continue to generate massive interest in the news. Overall television viewership has been trending down for years, and even the once reliable NFL has seen ratings erode in 2016. However, the one area where television viewership has grown is on cable news, where the industry has seen — since Trump announced his intention to run in 2015 — a reversal in a downward slide for the first time since 2008.

Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and the binge-watching model have been often been blamed for the falling ratings on both cable and network television, but Donald Trump should also be thrown into the mix as a leading contributor to that erosion, and cable news ratings seem to prove it.