Seven minutes into what was supposed to be a brief statement in New York on his new infrastructure plan, Donald Trump reportedly “went rogue” and began answering questions from the press on his initial non-statements about the violence in Charlottesville, as well as his declaration that “many sides” were to blame for what happened over the weekend. Even after taking two days to denounce the KKK and white supremacists, his most incendiary remark over the last few days came from today’s Q and A when he stated that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the protests.
This led to Holocaust denier, convicted felon, former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, and failed politician David Duke to thank Donald Trump on Twitter:
Additionally, white nationalist/white supremacist/neo nazi and coiner of the term “alt-right,”Richard Spencer, appreciated Trump’s off-the-rails, impromptu press conference, while White House staffers were “stunned” by what was taking place.
Trump didn’t go rogue. He said exactly what he’s been saying all along. Anyone who’s surprised hasn’t been paying attention.
Exactly. It’s like the Chris Rock bit on Siegfried and Roy – “That tiger went crazy. No, that tiger went tiger.”
How can he go rogue? Is he not in charge? I mean, I know the buck doesn’t stop with him, ever, but he isn’t he charge of his administration (right Vlad)?
Doesn’t matter if he didn’t read his prepared answers. It’s not hard to come up with the right opinion on neo nazis and white supremacists. None of this is difficult but our taint stain of a President keeps repeatedly fucking it up. Even if he goes off script, it should still mirror the planned script because again, there is only one right answer.