What a weekend this has been, and it’s seemingly culminated in Donald Trump causing “World War III” to trend on Twitter. How did this happen? Well, it’s complicated…

By now, the entire universe is aware that Donald Trump issued an executive order on immigration on Friday, which placed a U.S. ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. While much of the Internet looked on in horror, and spontaneous protests prompted a federal judge to partially suspend the ban, Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham crafted a joint statement. Together, they condemned Trump’s immigration order, both for its lack of vetting and what they perceive as its ultimate effect:

“It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted. We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security … Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism.”

It won’t surprise anyone to learn that Trump lashed out in response. He accused McCain and Graham of being “wrong” and “weak on immigration.”

The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong – they are sadly weak on immigration. The two… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

He then tweeted that Senators should focus on issues of national security instead of “always looking to start World War III.”

…Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Some people worry that Trump will cause World War III, and the sheer weirdness of him accusing other people of trying to start it was too much to process. This Twitter tantrum even went down immediately after Trump’s Finding Dory White House screening. Sadly, folks were not entirely shocked.