‘Dr. Phil’ Is Being Accused Of Providing Drugs And Alcohol To Addict Guests Of His Show

#Alcohol
12.28.17 11 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

In a damning new report resulting from a joint investigation by STAT and the Boston Globe, the Dr. Phil show, which has been hosted by former licensed psychologist Phil McGraw since 2002, is being accused of exploiting addict guests by providing them with drugs and alcohol in an effort to boost ratings.

STAT spoke with Survivor: China winner Todd Herzog, who first appeared on the daytime talk show in 2013, when he was in the midst of battling alcoholism. Herzog details being flown out to Los Angeles to appear on Dr. Phil and being taken to a hotel where he detoxed for two days — which can be potentially dangerous for an addict if not medically supervised — only to arrive at the studio and find a bottle of vodka waiting for him in the green room. After drinking the entire liter, he was offered a Xanax by a staffer before heading out on stage telling him it would “calm his nerves.” By the time he was to go on stage he was wasted, and needed to be physically carried to his chair.

The publication spoke with other prior Dr. Phil guests who relayed similar stories. One unidentified woman even claimed that a staff member advised her to purchase heroin on the drug market for her detoxing niece.

“It’s a callous and inexcusable exploitation,” said Dr. Jeff Sugar, assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of Southern California. “These people are barely hanging on. It’s like if one of them was drowning and approaching a lifeboat, and instead of throwing them an inflatable doughnut, you throw them an anchor.”

Martin Greenberg, a psychologist and the director of professional affairs for Dr. Phil, vehemently denied the allegations, which he claims are “absolutely, unequivocally untrue.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alcohol
TAGSAlcoholALCOHOLISMDR. PHILTodd Herzog

Best Of 2017

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 14 hours ago 60 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP