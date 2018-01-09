Getty Image

The exposure of Harvey Weinstein has led to a reckoning in Hollywood, with many abusers being exposed and facing consequences. This spirit of “enough is enough” was brought to its fullest with the launching of Time’s Up, an initiative focused on anti-harassment legislation, equality for women in the workplace across the board, and a legal defense fund for less privileged women, as an extension of #MeToo. In order to shine a light on the burgeoning movement, many actresses on the Golden Globes red carpet took recognized activists as their dates to the ceremony, and nearly every person in attendance either wore black or sported “Time’s Up” pins.

While this was certainly a worthy effort that is part of a larger movement, a longstanding Hollywood blindspot was an elephant in the room. Many of the people participating had worked with Woody Allen, a noted abuser, and had remained silent on his past harassment. However, not staying silent was Dylan Farrow, Allen’s daughter who alleges that he molested her at a very young age. In a statement made to Buzzfeed News, Farrow addressed the apparent hypocrisy.

“I fully support women taking a stand, linking arms with other women (and men), advocating on behalf of one another to effect change not only in the entertainment industry but in the world at large. That is an admirable and worthwhile objective, I hope these women change the world. That said, the people who join this movement without taking any kind of personal accountability for the ways in which their own words and decisions have helped to perpetuate the culture they are fighting against, that’s hard for me to reconcile.”

Farrow has spoken about this before, specifically calling out the stars of Woody Allen’s latest, Kate Winslet and Timberlake (who was sporting a Time’s Up pin and all black at the Globes), as well as Blake Lively for their continued adoration of Allen.