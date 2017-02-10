Getty Image

A day after President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of former U.S. Army analyst Chelsea Manning, ex-NSA contractor turned defector to Russia Edward Snowden received a gift from his new home country. The Russian government extended his asylum status to at least 2020, saying Snowden would be allowed to remain out of U.S. bounds “a couple more years” before any alternative action was taken. Or at least that was the Russian Foreign Ministry’s position prior to President Donald Trump’s new budding romance with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to NBC News, a senior American intelligence official with knowledge of of the matter claims information obtained from the Russian side of things suggests a Snowden handover to the Trump administration would be a “gift” to “curry favor” with the new president. An additional anonymous source corroborated the intelligence official’s claims with NBC News, adding the information “has been gathered since the inauguration.”

The White House provided comment to NBC News. Though Juan Zarate, a former deputy national security adviser under President George W. Bush, suggested the Trump administration remain “cautious” before accepting any such “gift” from Putin’s Russia: