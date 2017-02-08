Elizabeth Warren Was Silenced On The Senate Floor After She Tried To Read A Coretta Scott King Letter

Getty Image

Confirmation hearings in the Senate have been contentious ever since they started, up to and including the tie-breaker vote to put Betsy DeVos into the position of Secretary of Education. On Tuesday night, things got even more fired up as Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) attempted to speak out against Trump’s Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions by reading from the letter that Coretta Scott King wrote in 1986 when Sessions was first put forth as an AG nominee.

The full video of Warren being silenced can be seen below, in which she pleads with the Senate to allow her to keep reading the inspirational words that Mrs. King wrote more than three decades ago and is promptly shut down.