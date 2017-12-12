Getty Image

Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump took the bait and attacked Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) on Twitter for being disloyal to the Clintons, as well as insinuating she would “do anything” for campaign contributions. The remark was quickly noted as gross and (possibly) harassing, and many came to Gillibrand’s defense — including her Senate and party colleague, Elizabeth Warren.

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017

In a tweet posted later that morning, Sen. Warren — who is no stranger to clashing with Trump on the social media platform — took the President to task for his comments about Sen. Gillibrand. “Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand?” she wrote. “Do you know who you’re picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted.” While some critics questioned the verbiage Warren used, most took it as another prominent Democrat calling the president’s behavior inappropriate and unacceptable.

So far, over 100 Democratic lawmakers have called for a congressional investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Trump. Now that the senator who has repeatedly proven her ability to get under the president’s skin has weighed in, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Trump won’t be done tweeting attacks against women in politics anytime soon.

(Via CNN)