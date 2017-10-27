Ex-Fox News Host Eric Bolling’s 19-Year-Old Son Died From An ‘Accidental Overdose That Included Opioids’

10.27.17 1 hour ago

Eric Chase Bolling on Facebook

In early September, Fox News cut ties with The Specialists co-host Eric Bolling (after he allegedly sent lewd text messages to female colleagues), and hours later, Bolling’s son was found dead in Boulder, Colorado. The timing of the situation, coupled with the fact that Eric Chase Bolling was only 19 years old, stirred up plenty of speculation on the cause of death. However, Bolling Sr. quickly pushed back at reports that his son may have engaged in self-harm.

On Twitter, Bolling has now revealed that his son’s death was ruled by the Boulder County Coroner to be an “accidental overdose that included opioids.” The grieving father also urged America to embrace the “fight against this national epidemic.”

