In a cruel and tragic twist to the end of 2017, activist Erica Garner is reportedly brain dead after suffering a massive heart attack. Erica is the daughter of Eric Garner, who was killed by Staten Island police in 2014 when they put him in a choke hold. Garner senior’s death helped to galvanize the Black Lives Matter movement, a cause his daughter took up after her father’s demise. Her family members are coming to the 27 year old’s bedside to say their farewells. Doctors say there is no hope of recovery. Garner’s condition was announced from her Twitter account.

As of now there are no updates on Erica's condition. She is still in a medically induced coma. Doctors will continue to monitor her over the next few days. We appreciate your individual and collective prayers. You can hold off on monetary donations at the moment. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 27, 2017

The account also complained about a mixup with the NYPD concerning who would be allowed to visit Garner at Woodhull hospital as doctors tried to determine how best to treat the young woman. Many were suspicious, given the family’s history with New York Police. Since going into a coma, Garner’s account has also continued to retweet condolences and thanks for her contributions to the movement against police brutality. Even Bernie Sanders, who Garner supported, tweeted in her honor.

My thoughts are with Erica Garner, her family and friends in hoping that she has a full recovery and rejoins the struggle for justice as soon as possible. I have had the privilege of joining with her at a number of events and was deeply impressed with her courage and insights. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 26, 2017

In August, Garner became a mother and named her son for her father. Pregnancy apparently strained a heart condition, and when she had a recent asthma attack, it set off cardiac arrest, and she felt into a coma on Saturday. Many on Twitter noted that her death from a heart attack at such a young age spoke to the huge tragedy the Garner family has already lived through, and the often stressful experiences of activists and black women.

On this Christmas Day, the thoughts of the Reid household are with Erica Garner, who suffered so much with the loss of her dad, and who is now apparently fighting for her life. https://t.co/TtDEk7RsI5 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 25, 2017

Who says you can't die of a broken heart? 💔 "Erica Garner" — AZ_Alice (@alimor24) December 28, 2017

What cuts me so deep about Erica Garner's health situation is that she spent her priceless last bit of time fighting this system. At 27, she should've been able to enjoy youth, backpack across the globe laugh more than she had to fight America. — Lil'Will (@WhoIsLilwill) December 28, 2017

Some mistakenly responded to a premature tweet from Brooklyn city Councilman Jumaane Williams announcing her death. Garner’s mother Esaw Snipes, however, set the record straight on Thursday. “She’s not gone, she’s brain dead,” said Snipes. “Physically she is still with us.” And it’s clear from the outpouring of response that, like her father, love for Garner and her legacy will endure far beyond her short life. Rest in power.

(Via ABC, NYC Daily News)