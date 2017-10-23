Fox News

On Monday, former Fox News host Juliet Huddy appeared on Megyn Kelly’s hour of Today to discuss a report that Bill O’Reilly paid a $32 million sexual harassment settlement (and renewed his Fox News contract a month later). Huddy, who herself settled a sexual harassment claim against O’Reilly, talked about how hard it was to stand up for herself in the process, especially against a network as large as Fox News. Huddy also noted to Kelly that she hasn’t found a new job since leaving Fox News.

In a case of extremely bad timing, Fox News has now fired John Huddy, a Jerusalem-based reporter who happens to be Juliet’s brother. Moreover, the network denies that the decision has anything to do with Ms. Huddy’s interview with Kelly, and they accuse Mr. Huddy of some sort of inappropriate behavior. According to a Fox News statement via Mediaite:

When asked about Huddy’s departure, a Fox News spokesperson told Mediaite that “Following a thorough investigation into a physical altercation earlier this month, FOX News made the decision to sever ties with Jerusalem-based correspondent John Huddy. The network’s investigation concluded last week, and due to observation of the Sabbath on Friday, terminated Huddy’s employment this morning.”

The timing of Huddy’s firing appears to be an unfortunate coincidence.

