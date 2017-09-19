Getty Image

After a tense year that led to the exit of chairman Roger Ailes, longtime host Bill O’Relly, and most recently Eric Bolling, Fox News is now facing more scandal stemming from reported sexual misconduct at the network. Fox Business host Charles Payne had been suspended during the summer pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. Payne has since returned from his suspension, but his accuser is now suing the network and alleging she was raped by the host — a claim that she also says led to her blacklisting at the network.

Scottie Nell Hughes initially went to Fox News with the sexual misconduct allegations against Payne in June. This was followed by a National Enquirer article featuring Payne admitting to a “romantic affair” and several reports at other outlets that identified Hughes as the one reporting the incident. Hughes’ lawsuit alleges that her relationship with Payne was far more troubling than reports had led on, and the network used it to retaliate against her when she ended it according to the New York Times: