Gen. Michael Flynn has resigned his position with the Trump administration according to CNN. The decision follows a series of reports connecting the Trump national security advisor with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. This would include the latest report by The Washington Post (late on Monday) that indicated the Justice Department, including acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, warned the White House that Flynn was ” potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail” and “misled senior administration officials” about his phone calls with Russia’s ambassador. The warning came in the days before President Trump’s inauguration and was the result of a month-long push to inform the incoming administration of findings by the law enforcement and intelligence communities.
The investigation by the FBI and other agencies had been reported back in mid-January and seemed to indicate that Flynn’s actions possibly violated the Logan Act — something they knew had “little chance” of sticking to Flynn according to the Post — and that the national security adviser had put himself in a “compromising position” that led to Vice President Mike Pence being “misled.”
According to the New York Times, the White House is examining the situation and still believes that the details of the call are still vague enough to keep Flynn’s future with the administration at even odds:
The White House has examined a transcript of a wiretapped conversation that Mr. Flynn had with Sergey I. Kislyak, the Russian ambassador, in December, according to administration officials. Mr. Flynn originally told Mr. Pence and others that the call was limited to small talk and holiday pleasantries.
But the conversation, according to officials who have seen the transcript of the wiretap, also included a discussion about sanctions imposed on Russia after intelligence agencies determined that President Putin’s regime tried to interfere with the 2016 election on Mr. Trump’s behalf.
Still, current and former administration officials familiar with the call said the transcript was ambiguous enough that Mr. Trump could justify both firing or retaining Mr. Flynn.
