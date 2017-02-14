Getty Image

Gen. Michael Flynn has resigned his position with the Trump administration according to CNN. The decision follows a series of reports connecting the Trump national security advisor with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. This would include the latest report by The Washington Post (late on Monday) that indicated the Justice Department, including acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, warned the White House that Flynn was ” potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail” and “misled senior administration officials” about his phone calls with Russia’s ambassador. The warning came in the days before President Trump’s inauguration and was the result of a month-long push to inform the incoming administration of findings by the law enforcement and intelligence communities.

Breaking: text of Flynn's resignation letter pic.twitter.com/KGue1cJFzL — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 14, 2017

The investigation by the FBI and other agencies had been reported back in mid-January and seemed to indicate that Flynn’s actions possibly violated the Logan Act — something they knew had “little chance” of sticking to Flynn according to the Post — and that the national security adviser had put himself in a “compromising position” that led to Vice President Mike Pence being “misled.”

Breaking News: Michael Flynn is said to have resigned as President Trump's national security adviser https://t.co/IEaAljq8Kz — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 14, 2017

According to the New York Times, the White House is examining the situation and still believes that the details of the call are still vague enough to keep Flynn’s future with the administration at even odds: