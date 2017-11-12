Getty Image

The allegations against George Takei could appear in a new light after this appearance on The Howard Stern Show from back in October has resurfaced. While it isn’t an old clip, addressing the ongoing sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, it takes on a very different tone now that Takei is being accused of sexual assault himself.

Takei denies the claims being made against him by male model Scott R. Brunton, saying the incident Brunton describes from 1981 “simply did not occur” and “non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices.” This stands at odds with what Takei says in the interview, discussing the allegations against Weinstein and the comments made by Preisdent Trump in the Access Hollywood tape before admitting to Stern that he had grabbed men by the genitals without permission to “persuade” them according to The Hollywood Reporter: