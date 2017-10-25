The morning after two new Harvey Weinstein accusers, Mimi Haleyi and Dominique Huett, spoke out about their horrendous experiences, Megyn Kelly sat down with them and their lawyers to discuss their claims. Haleyi, a former production assistant on a television show Weinstein produced, and Huett, an actress known for her recent work on Blue Bloods, relayed much of what they had previously said on Tuesday. However, what Kelly was especially concerned with were the pair’s similar accounts of Weinstein’s helpers and enablers.

“New disturbing allegations today against Harvey Weinstein, and — this is the critical part — those accused of enabling his alleged crimes,” Kelly began. “There are over 65 women now who have come out accusing him. Over 65 accusing him of some sort of sexual misconduct — ranging from harassment to sexual assault to rape. And the latest claim is, there were helpers.” Haleyi and Huett’s stories about what Weinstein specifically did to them match similar allegations made by other women who’ve come forward, but the possibility that the Hollywood mogul had help was rather alarming.

Haleyi breached the topic first while recounting her experiences with Weinstein, saying she “didn’t know what to do because I couldn’t really get away, physically.” What’s more, he recalled she “had to get through a hallway” and “a lift” in order to escape Weinstein altogether. “I was even thinking, ‘The driver that took me here is downstairs, holding guard.’ I don’t know! I don’t know what arrangement they have.” The former production assistant didn’t outright accuse the driver of being complicit, nor did she name any names while discussing Weinstein’s possible accomplices, but the thought did cross her mind.