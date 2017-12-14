Getty Image

Salma Hayek’s op-ed about Harvey Weinstein for the New York Times was the most damning statement yet on the former Hollywood mogul’s alleged predatory behavior. Hayek outlined Weinstein’s reported antics during the making of Frida, including his previously reported tantrums during production and her own personal accounts of Weinstein attempting to pressure her into a sexual encounter. This includes the following horrendous comment:

The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, “I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.”

It shocked many and added to the tower of claims already stacked against the disgraced executive. Hayek’s op-ed also prompted a response from Weinstein via a statement through his spokesperson. In it, he calls Hayek “a first-class actress” and denies her take on the events described in the piece according to Deadline: