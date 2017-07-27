Getty Image

Thanks to Donald Trump’s incessant bickering about the many supposedly illegal acts she committed and his oldest son’s attempt to obtain “dirt” on her, Hillary Clinton remains a regular part of the news cycle nearly nine months after the election. The attention won’t be abating anytime soon, either, as the former Democratic presidential nominee just announced the title of her upcoming book. According to the publisher Simon & Schuster, What Happened will “[reveal] what she was thinking during one of the most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections in history.”

Scheduled for a September 12th release, Clinton’s memoir “tells the story of what it was like to be the first woman nominated for president in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, kooky theatrics, Russian interference, a maddening inattention to serious issues, deplorable (yes, deplorable) bigotry, and an opponent who broke all the rules.” As the publisher’s blurb emphasizes, however, What Happened will accomplish this by letting Clinton write “[i]n an intimate voice now free from the constraints of politics.”

Surprisingly, Trump has tweeted or publicly said nothing about Clinton’s upcoming book or its new title. (Perhaps this is a sign of new hire Anthony Scaramucci’s boast that his boss is “the most media savvy person in history.”) Considering his penchant for Twitter tirades, however, such free publicity is bound to occur at some point in the near future. As for the eventual audiobook version of What Happened, there’s no word yet on if A Mighty Wind‘s Fred Willard will perform it.

(Via Associated Press)