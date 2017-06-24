Getty Image

With most of the country furious over the so-called Better Care Reconciliation Act (Trumpcare), GOP Senators standing firm against the bill and various research centers saying it will be catastrophic not only for people’s lives but for the insurance industry, you would think the lawmakers behind the bill would get the point. But, perhaps having to drag protesting constituents from their wheelchairs isn’t tough enough for them to realize the gravity of the situation. Maybe that will change with former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton saying outright that the GOP is “The Death Party.”

Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this bill, they're the death party. https://t.co/jCStfOaBjy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2017

Clinton’s harsh remarks followed a tweet by Topher Spiro, a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress. His tweet states that Harvard researchers have come to the conclusion that the Better Care Reconciliation Act (Trumpcare) could result in 18,000 to 28,000 deaths in 2026. Just 2026. This is connected to the estimated 23 million Americans who will lose their insurance in the same year.

This follows her previous tweet from earlier in the day in which she reiterated what Barack Obama wrote in a viral Facebook post saying that the health of Americans is beyond politics.