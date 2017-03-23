Getty Image

On Wednesday, a discombobulating turn of events began when House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) held a press conference to disclose the existence of “incidental surveillance” of Donald Trump and unspecified associates. Nunes — who served on Trump’s transition team — is currently leading an oversight committee that’s investigating alleged Trump campaign ties with Russia. Instead of commenting upon that subject as expected, Nunes spoke of surveillance that was collected between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

He stated that this information (some that was “personal” in nature) was gathered legally and under a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant. Further, Nunes said that this was not related to Russia. However, he remained evasive about subject matter, which sparked memories of Trump’s recent (bogus) wiretapping accusations about Obama and Trump Tower, despite FBI Director James Comey recently testifying that there was no evidence to support the claims.

As the day’s surreal events unfolded, some wondered whether Nunes was intentionally torpedoing his role as committee chair (and maybe his whole career) while providing the basis for an independent prosecutor. For sure, he’s not showing an ability to stay impartial and, instead, is fueling Trump’s beef with U.S. intel, which has seen the president lash out on several occasions.

Of course, Nunes left plenty of speculation in his wake. Was this surveillance collected as part of an unrelated investigation, yet Trump (and associates) were somehow swept up by association? If so, who was being monitored by U.S. intelligence in the first place? And is Nunes actually accusing the U.S. intelligence community of “reverse targeting” — monitoring a foreign party in order to also monitor the American citizens who interact with them — a practice that the Justice Department condemns as illegal on its own website?

Answers to these questions are rough to come by, although an anonymous GOP colleague told CNN that Nunes was “steaming” with anger over the intel reports. Here’s the essence of Nunes’ first presser with a video clip: