On Wednesday, a discombobulating turn of events began when House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) held a press conference to disclose the existence of “incidental surveillance” of Donald Trump and unspecified associates. Nunes — who served on Trump’s transition team — is currently leading an oversight committee that’s investigating alleged Trump campaign ties with Russia. Instead of commenting upon that subject as expected, Nunes spoke of surveillance that was collected between Election Day and Inauguration Day.
He stated that this information (some that was “personal” in nature) was gathered legally and under a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant. Further, Nunes said that this was not related to Russia. However, he remained evasive about subject matter, which sparked memories of Trump’s recent (bogus) wiretapping accusations about Obama and Trump Tower, despite FBI Director James Comey recently testifying that there was no evidence to support the claims.
As the day’s surreal events unfolded, some wondered whether Nunes was intentionally torpedoing his role as committee chair (and maybe his whole career) while providing the basis for an independent prosecutor. For sure, he’s not showing an ability to stay impartial and, instead, is fueling Trump’s beef with U.S. intel, which has seen the president lash out on several occasions.
Of course, Nunes left plenty of speculation in his wake. Was this surveillance collected as part of an unrelated investigation, yet Trump (and associates) were somehow swept up by association? If so, who was being monitored by U.S. intelligence in the first place? And is Nunes actually accusing the U.S. intelligence community of “reverse targeting” — monitoring a foreign party in order to also monitor the American citizens who interact with them — a practice that the Justice Department condemns as illegal on its own website?
Answers to these questions are rough to come by, although an anonymous GOP colleague told CNN that Nunes was “steaming” with anger over the intel reports. Here’s the essence of Nunes’ first presser with a video clip:
“First, I recently confirmed that on numerous occasions, the intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition. Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration, details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value, were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting. Third, I have confirmed that additional names of Trump transition team members were unmasked. And fourth and finally, I want to be clear. None of this surveillance was related to Russia, or the investigation of Russian activities, or of the Trump team.”
Fucking hell, America. The wheels are coming right off the entire republic. And I don’t even feel like that’s hyperbole at this point.
He blew up the investigation. They are trying to sabatoage. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!
Thing is, as much as the may try to subvert it, the intelligence agencies are going to destroy this “administration”.
Hey Nunes! What do you do to wash the taste of orange micro-peen from your mouth?
Did Nunes violate any laws or rules by sharing that info w/ Trump and/or his administration? I can’t imagine that this is okay to do.
That’s the million dollar question. My (cynical) instincts say no, because way back in the day they probably never considered such unethical bullshit would be a possible scenario.
Thank you, Kimberly, for untangling Nunes convoluted spin. I was baffled yesterday while listening to his rambling nonsense.