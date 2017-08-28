Downtown Houston Was Rocked By An Explosion During Ongoing Harvey Rescue Operations

#Texas #Disasters #Viral Videos
News & Entertainment Writer
08.28.17

As the city of Houston prepares for yet another onslaught of record-setting floods during Tropical Storm Harvey, an explosion rocked its downtown area late Monday morning. According to local ABC affiliate KTRK, the explosion apparently hit the Lone Star Legal Aid offices at a building near the corner of Bell and Fannin streets. Witness Eliud Balderas heard the blast from his nearby apartment and captured its immediate aftermath in a Twitter video. The incident occurred just a few blocks away from the Toyota Center, the home of the Houston Rockets, and the George R. Brown Convention Center, which has been set up as a shelter.

“Next to my apartments,” Balderas tweeted, “we just heard an explosion!!” Toward the end of the video, police cars and other emergency services vehicles began arriving on the scene. A subsequent photo posted elsewhere on Twitter revealed fire engine crews had doused the flames produced by the explosion. Balderas meanwhile tweeted a photo of the smoky aftermath, saying “I had to walk away [because] the smoke was getting too big!” Per KTRK, authorities have yet to determine what caused the blast, but we’ll bring you updates if and when they develop.

(Via KTRK)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Texas#Disasters#Viral Videos
TAGSDISASTERSHOUSTONhurricane harveyHurricanesTEXASViral VideosWeather

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 4 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP