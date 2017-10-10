In a Tuesday morning interview with Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt, Ivana Trump tried to douse the flames she initially set on Monday during her Good Morning America appearance. While discussing her new book, Raising Trump, the first wife of then-real estate mogul Donald Trump recalled how she and the couple’s children — Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka — dealt with his infidelity with Marla Maples. Earhardt used the opportunity to ask about Ivana’s relationship (or lack thereof) with Trump’s current wife Melania, who also happens to be the First Lady of the United States. “Are you and Melania friends?”

“I see her here and there,” said Ivana, who apparently wrote about Melania in her book. “There’s absolutely no problem.” Even so, Earhardt pushed her about a passage in which she recalled being “at lunch with the ladies and they were talking about Melania.” When the Fox News personality asked Ivana what she said about Melania in this instance, the former Czechoslovakian skier and model responded, “I said that she’s a very nice girl, and it is very tough to be on campaign.”

On Monday, Ivana told Good Morning America she too felt like the First Lady since she was the first woman to marry Trump. She also attempted to commiserate with Melania, who reportedly didn’t want to move into the White House at all. “I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible,” said Ivana. “It’s better her than me. I would hate Washington.” Needless to say, Melania’s office disagreed with her predecessor’s comments — so much so that they issued an official press release criticizing Ivana for generating “attention seeking and self-serving noise” to sell her new book.

(Via Fox & Friends)