Ivanka Trump appeared on Fox and Friends to deliver more quotables to social media, which may not be her intent, but it’s generally what happens when she appears on cable news. The first daughter is swiftly becoming known for tone-deaf takes, including recommending champagne popsicles on Memorial Day and delivering ill-timed LGBTQ Pride tweets, all while expressing disbelief at the “level of viciousness” in D.C. In the above clip, the special assistant to the president, who has been rumored to advise Donald Trump on everything from women’s rights to that missile launch on Syria, tried to distance herself from the appearance of being a political player.

Indeed, when asked about her White House work (and that US Weekly cover about supposedly disagreeing with her father), Ivanka said that she advises the president on “a plethora” of issues. And following a question about his Twitter addiction (and inability to stop popping off at his perceived enemies on a daily basis), Ivanka backed away with this explanation:

“I try to stay out of politics. His political instincts are phenomenal. He did something that no one could have imagined he’d be able to accomplish. I feel blessed just being part of the ride from day one and before. But he did something pretty remarkable. But I don’t profess to be a political savant.”

Ivanka’s role is a third-level executive office position, but she has access to classified information, and she’s one of few people who enjoy walk-in privileges to the Oval Office. That is to say, she doesn’t have to request an appointment with her father and can dispense advice at will, and that’s her general job description as well. She simply gives him candid advice, per her own statement when the position was announced: “I will continue to offer my father my candid advice and counsel, as I have for my entire life.”

Naturally, such duties make it impossible to “stay out of” political affairs, but Ivanka’s version of reality and bubble-living is certainly different than most Americans’ take on the subject. In the below clip, Ivanka awards her father a virtual report card for his job performance thus far: “An A, of course!” Nope, she’s not even slightly political, folks.

What grade does @IvankaTrump give the president? “An A, of course!” pic.twitter.com/kVlEGd919W — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 26, 2017

(Via Fox and Friends)