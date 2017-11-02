Getty Image

In August, it was revealed Flatiron Books had paid former FBI Director James Comey a significant sum of $2.5 million for his new book. As exciting as a tell-all book from the man President Donald Trump fired after reportedly refusing to pledge his loyalty to the political upstart is, however, both Comey and his publishers immediately dismissed the prospect. The book will undoubtedly feature “examples from some of the highest-stakes situations in the past two decades of American government,” but juicy details of Comey’s tense interactions with Team Trump will apparently occur less so.

Then again, judging by the book’s new official title and cover, it seems the former FBI director-turned tweeter and his publishers have a rather troll-y sense of humor. According to Axios, Comey’s new book is titled A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, and will his bookstore shelves and online retailers Tuesday, May 1st, 2018. Aside from the new title and official release date, Axios also debuted the book’s slick, albeit simple cover in all its loyal glory:

Considering the aforementioned “loyalty pledge” Trump reportedly demanded of Comey, an episode that came up repeatedly during the fired FBI director’s congressional testimony, it seems completely appropriate that the avowed note-taker would decide to title his book A Higher Loyalty. Then again, there are probably one or two other better, more self-righteous options the outspoken fan of American theologian Karl Paul Reinhold Niebuhr could have gone with.

(Via Axios)