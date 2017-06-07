Everything You Can Expect From James Comey’s Testimony On His Interactions With President Trump

News Editor
06.07.17
james comey hearing

Getty Image

Comeypalooza is coming to Washington, D.C. on Thursday. How can you watch, and what should you expect? One of those questions is much easier to answer, so let’s get that out of the way. James Comey is expected to testify, beginning at 10am EST sharp (in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee), on matters related to his conversations and interactions with President Trump, who unceremoniously fired the former FBI director on May 9. The public portion of his hearing will last approximately three hours, and then the cameras will cease to roll at 1pm EST, at which point a closed committee session with Comey will continue.

The highly anticipated hearing is such a big deal that several networks — CNN, Fox News, ABC, CBS, NBC, and C-SPAN — will carry it live. Additionally, UPROXX News will stream the hearing live on our Facebook page, and C-SPAN will livestream the publicly viewable testimony as well. The president may also live-tweet the event, which is “2017” in a nutshell.

What will Comey tell Congress? Well, we already heard that he plans to “stop short” of saying that Trump obstructed justice, but the Senate Intelligence Committee just dropped Comey’s Statement for the Record, and it tells us a lot. The seven-page written testimony, which will form the basis of Comey’s opening statement on Thursday, is extraordinary because it backs up many of the bombshell reports from the past month. The document details Comey’s interactions with Trump on five separate dates, and here are some highlights:

Around The Web

TAGSCONGRESSdonald trumpFBIjames comeyRUSSIA

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 13 hours ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP