A few weeks ago, Ivanka Trump and her husband, New York Observer publisher Jared Kushner, announced they were following Donald to Washington D.C. This led to much speculation that Kushner, who was widely regarded as a behind-the-scenes “de facto campaign manager,” would play a role in Trump’s White House. This may not happen due to nepotism laws, or Kushner may act in an unpaid capacity. However, one more signal has arrived — Kushner is reportedly attempting to sell the Observer.

This isn’t a bombshell by itself. Perhaps Kushner’s tired of the media biz, and yes, he’s probably going to be working for Donald in some way. Yet it’s notable that one prospective buyer happens to be very close to Donald:

A potential suitor for the media property had been rumored to be National Enquirer-parent company American Media Inc. AMI declined to comment, however, sources close to the firm expressed skepticism that the company is a potential buyer.

The National Enquirer, one of the only publications to endorse Trump, is indeed owned by American Media Inc. The publisher’s CEO, David Pecker, enjoys a tight friendship with Trump. That’s precisely why the tabloid outrageously trashed every Trump rival and unconditionally praised him.

So, the cycle may soon be complete, but people are truly wondering about Kushner’s future role. Vanity Fair envisions Jared and Ivanka as the “de facto first couple” (since Melania will remain at Trump Tower). Meanwhile, The Forward takes an even bigger leap and wonders if Jared will be the “de facto president.” Silly rabbits, that’s going to be what Mike Pence will do.

(Via WWD)