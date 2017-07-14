A Judge Overturned The Conviction Of A Woman Who Laughed At Jeff Sessions During His Confirmation Hearing

07.14.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

A 61-year-old woman who was arrested and convicted for laughing — also known as disorderly and disruptive conduct — during Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing has just had that sentence overturned by a D.C. judge. He found it disturbing that the government’s legal argument in the trial of Desiree Fairooz was as simple as taking issue with her laughing at the now-Attorney General. Judge E. Robert Morin deemed that argument to have little merit and overturned Fairooz’s sentence due to the prosecution’s “improper arguments.”

The government might have pursued the case on, essentially, the grounds of having its feelings hurt, but jurors were swayed by other aspects of Fairooz’s behavior brought up in the trial. They felt, after evidence was presented, that Fairooz and her fellow Code Pink protestors did indeed cause a disturbance at the confirmation hearing. Fairooz was one of three women arrested that day. Tighe Barry and Lenny Bianchi were convicted of parading/demonstrating and unlawful display, and face stiff fines and up to a year in jail. Fairooz alone was charged with disrupting Congress.

“She did not get convicted for laughing,” the jury foreperson stated after the conviction. “It was her actions as she was being asked to leave.” Fairooz initially laughed when a senator testified that Sessions had a reputation for “treating all Americans equally under law.” She was quickly surrounded by security and escorted out of the room.

As she was pulled to her feet, Fairooz shouted, “Why am I being taken out of here? This man is evil! Don’t vote for Jeff Sessions! I was going to be quiet and now you’re going to have me arrested? For what? For what? You said something ridiculous! His voting record is evil!”

That is, indeed, a disturbance and briefly interrupted a proceedings. However, prosecutors overplayed their hand when, in closing arguments, they said that Fairooz’s laughter alone qualified her for conviction. That is the statement that Judge Morin found “disconcerting” and worth dismissing Fairooz’s sentence. “The court is concerned about the government’s theory,” said Judge Morin. He stated that laughter is not worth a criminal charge. That may be a useful legal precedent to have in place, should a member of the Trump administration feel slighted again.

(Via New York Daily News)

Around The Web

TAGSCONGRESSCONVICTIONjeff sessionsPROTESTERStrump administration

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP