Joe Scarborough Announces He’s Leaving The Republican Party To Become An Independent

MSNBC fixture Joe Scarborough says the current state of the GOP has pushed him to the point where he’s leaving the party. It’s a revelation he shared during the taping of tonight’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Scarborough, who you may also know from the President of the United States tweeted jabs, slammed Republicans for the direction they’re steering the country to. Asked by Colbert how that impacts the former congressman as a member of the party, the Morning Joe co-host broke it down.

“I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore,” explained Scarborough. “I’ve got to become an independent.”

The Late Show crowd cheered uproariously upon hearing Scarborough’s switch to becoming an independent, but there’s obviously more for Colbert, Scarborough and Morning Joe co-host (also Scarborough’s fiancé) Mika Brzezinski to discuss on the July 11 edition of the Late Show. War for the Planet of the Apes star Andy Serkis will be there too, although his political commentary will likely be a bit different.

“I may or may not, have read Presidential Tweets as Gollum,” teased the LOTR titan. “Tune-in tonight on @ColbertShow to find out.”

