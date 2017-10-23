John McCain On Trump’s Niger Focus: ‘We Should Not Be Fighting About A Brave American Who Lost His Life’

#Donald Trump
10.23.17

Anyone hoping that John McCain would continue to fan the flames of his ongoing feud with Donald Trump during a visit to The View on Monday was certainly not left wanting. The 81-year-old Arizona senator laughed off the president’s threats and compared himself to Teddy Roosevelt, declaring, “I’m in the arena, I’m in the arena, I love the fight.”

Earlier in the show, at the end of a mostly lighthearted segment about his daughter and new View co-host Meghan McCain’s upbringing and new boyfriend, the topic turned to the unavoidable, heated controversy surrounding fallen U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson. After noting that we’re living in “very challenging times,” the former POW had some sobering words about the death of Johnson. “We should not be fighting about a brave American who lost his life serving his country,” he said. “That should not be a topic of discussion in America today.”

Continuing, he admitted that “Whoopi is right in that Americans should know what’s going on in Niger,” referencing Goldberg’s earlier thoughts on the subject. “[We] should know what’s caused the deaths of four brave young Americans, should know what kind of operations we’re engaged in, and one of the fights I’m having right now with the administration is that our Armed Services Committee is not getting enough information,” he said. “And they deserve it, because we represent our families, too.”

Earlier on Monday Trump essentially accused Johnson’s widow of lying on Twitter, after Myeshia Johnson went public with her account of her phone call with the president.

