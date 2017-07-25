What Does Trump's Handshake Say About Him?

John McCain Announces His Return To Congress Ahead Of Tuesday’s Vote On The GOP Healthcare Plan

#Donald Trump
Managing Editor, Trending
07.24.17

Getty Image

After a day of speculation, Senator John McCain’s office has announced he will return to Congress in time for Tuesday’s vote to begin a debate on the GOP healthcare bill. McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer on the 19th of July, discovered after procedure to remove a blood clot from behind his eye.

McCain’s team posted confirmation on Twitter and released a statement regarding the senator’s goals upon his return:

Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAHCAdonald trumphealthcarejohn mccainmitch mcconnell

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 7 days ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 week ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP