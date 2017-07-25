Getty Image

After a day of speculation, Senator John McCain’s office has announced he will return to Congress in time for Tuesday’s vote to begin a debate on the GOP healthcare bill. McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer on the 19th of July, discovered after procedure to remove a blood clot from behind his eye.

News: McCain's office announces he's returning to the Senate tomorrow — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 25, 2017

McCain’s team posted confirmation on Twitter and released a statement regarding the senator’s goals upon his return:

Look forward to returning to Senate tomorrow to continue work on health care reform, defense bill & #RussiaSanctions https://t.co/VQBtovnwF1 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 25, 2017