After a day of speculation, Senator John McCain’s office has announced he will return to Congress in time for Tuesday’s vote to begin a debate on the GOP healthcare bill. McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer on the 19th of July, discovered after procedure to remove a blood clot from behind his eye.
McCain’s team posted confirmation on Twitter and released a statement regarding the senator’s goals upon his return:
Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.”
Will they then explain to him that he’s a Senator, not a Congressman? Perhaps they’ll cc the Managing Editor of Uproxx and explain the branches of government to him, too.