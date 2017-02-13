Chaffetz Had A Bad Time At A Utah Town Hall

Justin Trudeau And Trump Launched A Joint Task Force To Advance Women In The Workplace

02.13.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the White House today to hang with President Trump. Naturally, people can’t hold back the handshake jokes after Trump’s awkward exchange with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Yet this meeting promised to be a very different one for Trump, for he and the yogi PM had women’s rights on the agenda. Considering how Trudeau praised women’s marchers as inspirational following Trump’s inauguration, perhaps this topic truly was an unexpected one.

Trudeau and Trump enjoyed the obligatory photo op (above) before hosting a roundtable event where they launched the Canada-United States Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. Much of this, it must be noted, is due to Ivanka Trump’s influence on her father. She sat alongside Trudeau as the group discussed how companies that are run by women can work wonders for an economy.

This isn’t exactly the most novel concept, but when we’re talking about a U.S. administration that’s doing everything it can eliminate reproductive rights (which are quite important to working women), baby steps are wholly welcomed. While speaking to the roundtable, Trump kept things simple:

TAGSdonald trumpJustin Trudeauwomen's rights

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP