Getty Image

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the White House today to hang with President Trump. Naturally, people can’t hold back the handshake jokes after Trump’s awkward exchange with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Yet this meeting promised to be a very different one for Trump, for he and the yogi PM had women’s rights on the agenda. Considering how Trudeau praised women’s marchers as inspirational following Trump’s inauguration, perhaps this topic truly was an unexpected one.

Trudeau and Trump enjoyed the obligatory photo op (above) before hosting a roundtable event where they launched the Canada-United States Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. Much of this, it must be noted, is due to Ivanka Trump’s influence on her father. She sat alongside Trudeau as the group discussed how companies that are run by women can work wonders for an economy.

This isn’t exactly the most novel concept, but when we’re talking about a U.S. administration that’s doing everything it can eliminate reproductive rights (which are quite important to working women), baby steps are wholly welcomed. While speaking to the roundtable, Trump kept things simple: