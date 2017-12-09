Katie Couric Finds The Matt Lauer Sexual Assault Allegations To Be ‘Incredibly Upsetting’

Almost immediately after Today co-host Matt Lauer was fired by NBC over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, everyone began to wonder what his former co-host, Ann Curry was thinking. The ex-NBC journalist offered a brief statement soon after, saying “this is a moment when we all need to be a beacon of light for those women, for all women, and for ourselves.” But what about Katie Couric, who co-hosted the network’s flagship morning show with Lauer for 15 years? Although her departure from the couch was far less convoluted than Curry’s, the former CBS Evening News anchor hasn’t said much.

That changed on Friday when Couric responded briefly to an Instagram user’s comment on a recent photo. “It’s incredibly upsetting and I will say something when I’m ready to,” she remarked. “Thanks for your interest.” Although the photo had nothing to do with Lauer, the user in question was apparently irritated Couric hadn’t said anything public about Lauer’s firing and the accusations against him:

“Nothing to say on Matt?? Huh — y’all would have been all over the story years ago. I watched y’all for YEARS. My childhood. Just goes to show you really can’t trust people. He interviewed people on their moral character and had none himself,” Instagram user Candace Taylor Benson commented. “I want time back I spent watching!!!!! and you have nothing to say. Crickets. People hear you loud and clear though.”

