The Claims Trump Has Made Against Obama

Kellyanne Conway Doubles Down On Trump’s Claim Of Obama Wiretapping: ‘Microwaves Can Be Turned Into Cameras’

#Obama
News & Entertainment Writer
03.13.17 2 Comments

If you thought the flurry surrounding Donald Trump’s baseless claim that President Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped during the 2016 campaign was over, think again. Inquiries into what inspired Trump to tweet about the matter in the first place — let alone Washington’s response — dominated the news cycle all last week. And thanks to Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s presidential counselor and former campaign manager, this week will be no different. Why? Because of her inexplicable answer to a New Jersey newspaper reporter’s questions about Trump’s wiretapping claims.

When The Record columnist Mike Kelly asked Conway whether or not Trump Tower was wiretapped, she deflected the question by saying “there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately.” Kelly asked again, at which point Conway alluded to an unnamed recent article detailing all the ways Americans can be spied on:

“You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets. Any number of different ways. Microwaves that can be turned into cameras, etc. So we know that that is just a fact of modern life.”

Unsurprisingly, Kelly notes in his column that Conway offered no evidence to back up her claims — including the unnamed, unsourced article she mentioned before discussing microwaves. And when she appeared several Monday morning talk shows to discuss health care and other matters, television anchors were far more interested in grilling Conway, to which she told Cuomo, “I’m not in the job of having evidence.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Obama
TAGSdonald trumpKellyanne ConwayObamawiretapping
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP