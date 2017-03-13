If you thought the flurry surrounding Donald Trump’s baseless claim that President Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped during the 2016 campaign was over, think again. Inquiries into what inspired Trump to tweet about the matter in the first place — let alone Washington’s response — dominated the news cycle all last week. And thanks to Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s presidential counselor and former campaign manager, this week will be no different. Why? Because of her inexplicable answer to a New Jersey newspaper reporter’s questions about Trump’s wiretapping claims.

When The Record columnist Mike Kelly asked Conway whether or not Trump Tower was wiretapped, she deflected the question by saying “there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately.” Kelly asked again, at which point Conway alluded to an unnamed recent article detailing all the ways Americans can be spied on:

“You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets. Any number of different ways. Microwaves that can be turned into cameras, etc. So we know that that is just a fact of modern life.”

Unsurprisingly, Kelly notes in his column that Conway offered no evidence to back up her claims — including the unnamed, unsourced article she mentioned before discussing microwaves. And when she appeared several Monday morning talk shows to discuss health care and other matters, television anchors were far more interested in grilling Conway, to which she told Cuomo, “I’m not in the job of having evidence.”