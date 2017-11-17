Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations concerning Sen. Al Franken (D-Minnesota) kissing and groping a woman without her consent in 2006, Donald Trump fired off a decidedly very un-presidential tweet on the matter. “The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps?” the president wrote. “And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape?” he continued, referring to an inappropriate joke Franken had made in the SNL writers room about journalist Lesley Stahl in 1995.

Even more troubling about Trump’s tweet is that he has remained tight-lipped on the much more serious misconduct allegations against Alabama GOP senate candidate Roy Moore, issuing only a limp statement through Sarah Huckabee Sanders last week, that Moore should step aside “if” the allegations — now made by six separate women — are true.

On Fox News Friday morning, Kellyanne Conway was asked about this noticeable difference the way Trump has handled the respective allegations, and her response was eyebrow-raising, to say the least. “Well Al Franken was a brand new news story and the president weighed in, as he does, on the news of the day often enough,” Conway said. “The Roy Moore story is eight days old and the president put out a statement during his Asia trip on that and since then, our press secretary has spoken on behalf of the president by saying he believes the people of Alabama will sort out what to do with Roy Moore and with that election.”

It’s worth noting, once again, that President Trump had himself been accused of sexual harassment or assault by more than a dozen women prior to the 2016 election.

